More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of 65 schools in Central California have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.
The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)
Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.
Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that, as of October 7, were granted the waiver:
FRESNO COUNTY - 39 schoolsA.L. Conner Elementary School Alta Elementary School Burrel Union Elementary School Carden School of Fresno Caruthers Elementary School Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School Citrus Middle School Clay Joint Elementary School District Dunlap Elementary School Edison-Bethune Charter School Faith Christian Academy Fresno Adventist Academy Fresno Christian School General Grant Middle School Goldenrod Elementary School Great Western Elementary School Hume Lake Charter School Jefferson Elementary School Kepler Charter School Kerman Christian Kerman Floyd Elementary School Kingsburg Elementary School Laton Elementary School and PreK Liberty Elementary School Lincoln Elementary School McCord Elementary School Navalencia Middle School Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pine Ridge Elementary School Riverview Elementary School Sheridan Elementary School Silas Bartsch Elementary School St. Anthony's Catholic School St. Helen's Catholic School St. LaSalle Catholic School Sun Empire Elementary School Thomas Law Reed Elementary School Truth Tabernacle Christian School Washington Elementary School
KINGS COUNTY - 10 schoolsArmona Union Academy Cinnamon Elementary Hanford Christian School Island Union Elementary Kings Chapel Christian School (K-6) Lemoore Elelmentary Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore Meadow Lane Elementary P.W. Engvall Elementary St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
MADERA COUNTY - 11 schoolsAlview Elementary School Chawanakee Academy Charter School Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School Dairyland Elementary Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter Hillside Elementary North Fork School Sierra View Elementary Spring Valley School St. Joachim Webster Elementary
MERCED COUNTY - 3 schoolsMerced River School Our Lady of Mercy School Snelling Merced Falls School
TULARE COUNTY - 2 schoolsPleasant View Traver Elementary
You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here
