covid-19

More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties that were granted waivers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of 65 schools in Central California have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.

The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)

Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.

Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that, as of October 7, were granted the waiver:

FRESNO COUNTY - 39 schools


  • A.L. Conner Elementary School
  • Alta Elementary School
  • Burrel Union Elementary School
  • Carden School of Fresno
  • Caruthers Elementary School
  • Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
  • Citrus Middle School
  • Clay Joint Elementary School District
  • Dunlap Elementary School
  • Edison-Bethune Charter School
  • Faith Christian Academy
  • Fresno Adventist Academy
  • Fresno Christian School
  • General Grant Middle School
  • Goldenrod Elementary School
  • Great Western Elementary School
  • Hume Lake Charter School
  • Jefferson Elementary School
  • Kepler Charter School
  • Kerman Christian
  • Kerman Floyd Elementary School
  • Kingsburg Elementary School
  • Laton Elementary School and PreK
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Lincoln Elementary School
  • McCord Elementary School
  • Navalencia Middle School
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School
  • Riverview Elementary School
  • Sheridan Elementary School
  • Silas Bartsch Elementary School
  • St. Anthony's Catholic School
  • St. Helen's Catholic School
  • St. LaSalle Catholic School
  • Sun Empire Elementary School
  • Thomas Law Reed Elementary School
  • Truth Tabernacle Christian School
  • Washington Elementary School


    • KINGS COUNTY - 10 schools


  • Armona Union Academy
  • Cinnamon Elementary
  • Hanford Christian School
  • Island Union Elementary
  • Kings Chapel Christian School (K-6)
  • Lemoore Elelmentary
  • Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
  • Meadow Lane Elementary
  • P.W. Engvall Elementary
  • St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School


    • MADERA COUNTY - 11 schools


  • Alview Elementary School
  • Chawanakee Academy Charter School
  • Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
  • Dairyland Elementary
  • Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
  • Hillside Elementary
  • North Fork School
  • Sierra View Elementary
  • Spring Valley School
  • St. Joachim
  • Webster Elementary


    • MERCED COUNTY - 3 schools


  • Merced River School
  • Our Lady of Mercy School
  • Snelling Merced Falls School


    • TULARE COUNTY - 2 schools


  • Pleasant View
  • Traver Elementary

    • You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationfresno countycoronaviruspandemiccovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    COVID-19
    Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
    Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
    Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
    Big Fresno Fair back as drive-through dining experience
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
    84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
    Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
    Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
    California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
    CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
    Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
    Show More
    Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
    Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
    Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
    Creek Fire: 333,350 acres burned, 55% contained
    Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
    More TOP STORIES News