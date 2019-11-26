yosemite

Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers, including Alex Honnold

Image on left: This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Image on right: Emily Harrington recovering after fall from El Capitan. (Image Left: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File/ Image Right: Tara Kerzhner)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A top climber was rescued Sunday after she fell while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

In a post on Instagram, Emily Harrington shared that she was attempting to scale a route on El Cap when she fell, "pinballing" down the rock. Harrington said somehow her neck hit her rope saving her life.

She went on to say she's extremely thankful to the fellow climbers who helped rescue her, which included Alex Honnold.

Honnold is the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and was the subject of the 2018 documentary, "Free Solo."

According to North Face, Harrington's career accomplishments include free climbing El Cap in six days and becoming a five-time sport climbing US National Champion. Harrington has also climbed high altitude peaks in Nepal, China, Myanmar, Crimea and Morocco.
