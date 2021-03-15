1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed, and three other people were injured in a rollover crash in Fresno County on Sunday night.It happened near Fowler and Elkhorn Avenues, just outside of Laton, shortly after 11:30 am.California Highway Patrol officers say a Chevy SUV rolled off an embankment and crashed into an orchard. The driver and all of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle.Several agencies responded to the scene to help.One person was found dead, and three others suffered major injuries.Investigators say they're looking for a fifth person who may have been the driver."At this time, we don't know who the driver is due to the amount of injuries and the parties not being seat belted in the vehicle and ejected, and we don't know if we have a driver who fled the scene," said CHP Sgt. John Tyler.One of the victims was flown by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. The other two were transported by ambulance. Their names have not been released.Officers say they found alcohol inside the vehicle.