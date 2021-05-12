talk show

Ellen DeGeneres show ending in 2022, according to report

Ellen DeGeneres news today: Host said show just isn't 'a challenge anymore'
EMBED <>More Videos

Ellen show ending in 2022: report

BURBANK, Calif. -- Ellen DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter that she plans to end her long-running daytime talk show in 2022.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged -- and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told THR in an interview published Wednesday.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently in Season 18. The show will wrap after Season 19, according to the report. DeGeneres will discuss her decision in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, scheduled to air on Thursday's episode.

CNN has reached out to representatives for DeGeneres for comment.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is produced by Warner Bros. TV, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrityu.s. & worldtalk show
TALK SHOW
'Tamron Hall' daytime talk show renewed for seasons 4 and 5
Tamron Hall discusses season 3 of talk show
Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers play golf on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Robin Roberts brings new kind of talk show to Disney+
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News