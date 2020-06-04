embezzlement

Former PTA member arrested for embezzling money from Sanger Unified school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for embezzling money from the Sanger Unified School District.

Authorities say 30-year-old Sandy Rojas stole $27,000 from Lone Star Elementary's PTA bank account for personal uses. She had been treasurer of the PTA since July 2017.

Staff at the school had gathered the information before turning it over to property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the money she allegedly stole came from parents, students and teachers involved with the elementary school.

Rojas was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of embezzlement. She was released due to the emergency $0 bail rule.
