California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to fires raging across the state.

His announcement comes amid a scorching heat wave that has helped spark and spread multiple large blazes, including in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties, and put a severe strain on the state's power grid, causing California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years.

Newsom said his declaration was to ensure resources were available for crews battling the fires.

"California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions," he said.
