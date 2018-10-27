Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater

EMBED </>More Videos

Those closures will take place at the same time each night through November 10th.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Emergency repairs continue over the weekend in Atwater to fix the Applegate road overcrossing on Highway 99.

On Saturday at 9 p.m. the northbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed at Applegate Road until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The closures will take place at the same time each night through November 10th.

RELATED: Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures

Drivers heading that direction will be able to take a detour at the Atwater Boulevard exit.

The emergency repairs come after the overcrossing was hit by a big rig more than two weeks ago and after an inspection by Caltrans, the department determined the overpass was damaged and needed repairs.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall closed following equipment malfunction
Organization founded by Fresno State students in 1970s marks special milestone
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Pittsburgh police report 'multiple casualties' in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers shot
Show More
Family of Botham Jean files suit against Dallas and ex-cop
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
More News