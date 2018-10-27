Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater

Emergency repairs continue over the weekend in Atwater to fix the Applegate road overcrossing on Highway 99.On Saturday at 9 p.m. the northbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed at Applegate Road until 5 a.m. on Sunday.The closures will take place at the same time each night through November 10th.Drivers heading that direction will be able to take a detour at the Atwater Boulevard exit.The emergency repairs come after the overcrossing was hit by a big rig more than two weeks ago and after an inspection by Caltrans, the department determined the overpass was damaged and needed repairs.