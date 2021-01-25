Meet the Bulldog: Emily Cutler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emily Cutler is swimming in her final season at Fresno State. The Rugby, England native explains how she ended up in the Valley."It was always from a young age at like the age of 14 that I always wanted to come to America," she said. "I was like, 'If I have an opportunity, I'm not going to turn it down because it's going to be like a once in a lifetime opportunity."That opportunity has allowed Emily to break program records. After missing the Dogs' first meet of the year due to quarantine protocols, she is hoping to finish out strong in their final two home meets of the season."I love racing at our pool because we're so fired up," she said. "We're like, 'This is our pool and no one is going to break it down.' Being at home, having two regular-season meets is scary. I'm a senior and it's kind of hitting hard. Next week is our senior day and it's becoming really real because you only have this amount of time left."Emily joined the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee her sophomore year, and she is now president. One of her main goals this year is to carry out the tradition of having their night of champions event. It's a night that honors athletes' achievements from the past year and crowns a Bulldog of the Year Award."I got voted president, I was kind of surprised and proud of myself," she said. "Stuff that needs to happen, they can come to me. We've actually managed to have meetings, we're trying to figure out a night of champions this year, if we can try to have something on the soccer field this year if we stay in our team bubbles. Just so we end the year on a high. COVID is something that has just hit everyone in a bunch of different directions."The Communications major is still deciding on what she wants to do after graduation, but has thought about joining the law enforcement in England."Maybe try to stay in the sports industry or a police officer when I move back home eventually," she said. Life happens. If something comes at me, I'm going to take it."