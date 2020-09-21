otrc

Emmy-winning actresses Regina King, Uzo Aduba don Breonna Taylor shirts during broadcast

LOS ANGELES -- Instead of showing off designer labels, 2020 Emmy winners Regina King and Uzo Aduba wore shirts honoring police shooting victim Breonna Taylor.

King, who won the Emmy for her role in "Watchmen," sported a black T-shirt that read "say her name" above a picture of Taylor. Aduba, whose performance in "Mrs. America" won her the Emmy, donned a shirt with "Breonna Taylor" written in gold script.

The death of Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by police who burst into her home at night, fueled months of protests and calls nationwide for the officers to be criminally charged.

Neither actress addressed Breonna Taylor or police reform directly, but King urged Americans to vote.

"I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as 'Watchmen," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Uzo Aduba accept the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for "Mrs. America" on Sunday, Sept. 20.



Aduba later told viewers to "change the world."

Both actresses accepted the nominations from their homes for the broadcast made virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damon Lindelof, the showrunner of "Watchmen," also wore a shirt that referenced the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.

He dedicated the award to the Black victims of the massacre, which has a central role on the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysrace in americaotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
Socially distant fashion for the 2020 Emmys
Cate Blanchett discusses eye-opening role of Phyllis Schlafly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 25% containment
28-year-old armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
Man crashes on Highway 99 after being shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers passes away from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside
Creek Fire: Marines, sailors arrive to assist with fire fight
Fresno Co. school districts can now apply for reopening waiver
Show More
Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau wins U.S. Open
SQF Complex Fire: 135,802 acres burned, 14% contained
Undercover police investigation leads to sex trafficking arrest in Merced
Clovis police surround home during search for wanted Tulare County man
How to help SQF Complex Fires evacuees
More TOP STORIES News