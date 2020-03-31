coronavirus new york city

Empire State building lights up like an ambulance for medical workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a "Thank you" to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Video of NY arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News