Employee shot after fight breaks out at southeast Fresno sushi restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the person who shot a restaurant worker in southeast Fresno Sunday night.Police say a fight broke out inside Yolo Sushi Bar and Karaoke on Kings Canyon Road and Winery at around 9:00 p.m.Shortly after, someone started firing a gun. The fight eventually moved to outside the restaurant, where there was more gunfire.One employee was shot in the leg. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.Investigators tell Action News they don't know how many shots were fired, but they did find multiple casings found inside the restaurant and in the parking lot.Police say several people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting."We're hoping video surveillance can really point us in the right direction, show us who had the gun so we can make a good identification," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.It isn't the first time a fight has occurred in that restaurant.In 2016, cameras captured a violent brawl the owners said was started by a group of underage kids that led to punches and chairs being thrown.