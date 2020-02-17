shooting

Employee shot after fight breaks out at southeast Fresno sushi restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the person who shot a restaurant worker in southeast Fresno Sunday night.

Police say a fight broke out inside Yolo Sushi Bar and Karaoke on Kings Canyon Road and Winery at around 9:00 p.m.

Shortly after, someone started firing a gun. The fight eventually moved to outside the restaurant, where there was more gunfire.

One employee was shot in the leg. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

Investigators tell Action News they don't know how many shots were fired, but they did find multiple casings found inside the restaurant and in the parking lot.

Police say several people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

"We're hoping video surveillance can really point us in the right direction, show us who had the gun so we can make a good identification," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

It isn't the first time a fight has occurred in that restaurant.

In 2016, cameras captured a violent brawl the owners said was started by a group of underage kids that led to punches and chairs being thrown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimeshootingfresno police departmentrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Shots fired into home land inches away from sleeping children, police say
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple North Fresno businesses dealing with burglaries
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
Man suffers major injuries after ATV crash in Selma
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Show More
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
New Clovis indoor playground helps kids play all year long
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
11-year-old Selma boy's dream comes true at Daytona 500
Porterville Police arrest man on weapons and evasion charges
More TOP STORIES News