Empowerment conference helps students find inspiration at Tulare elementary school

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Tulare were full of energy at Alpine Vista Elementary School this morning for a student leadership conference.

The campus held its "Impact, Empower, Lead" Conference as the school year came to a close.

The Central California-based group, Rise2It Productions, travels across the Valley and the country to inspire students of all ages to rise up to their full potential.

Education leaders and special guests held discussions about building confidence and finding a passion.

Alpine Vista Elementary School student Aaron Cox won the lip-sync battle.

"I was excited - I learned whatever it takes, persevere and follow your dreams in life," Cox said.

Teacher Heather Silver said, "It was really important for us to have this at our school because we truly believe that we need to show our students their worth and their future potential".

Action News Anchor Brittany Jacob was one of the special guests.