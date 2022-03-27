With everybody talking about 'Encanto,' Disney hit's magic, song could win big at 2022 Oscars

"Encanto" raked in nominations for animated feature, score and original song for its moving ballad "Dos Oruguitas."
The animated musical tells the story of a family from Colombia named the Madrigals who receive magical gifts in their town called Encanto. The character Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, sets out to save her family's magic.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who scored eight original songs for "Encanto," will join the elite "EGOT" club of winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony should "Dos Oruguitas" win. The song was tapped as the Oscar submission from "Encanto" before another Miranda-penned song from the movie, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," became a runaway hit.
This is Miranda's second Academy Award nomination in the best original song category; he was previously nominated for "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" in 2017.
Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra is set to perform "Dos Oruguitas" on the Oscars stage. The song's name translates as "Two Caterpillars" and played in the background during a flashback showing the traumatic origins of the Madrigal family's powers.
While "Encanto's" story is charming and its songs catchy, Miranda alluded that its real power comes from representation, giving underrepresented Latino children a moment to be seen and heard. This power was exemplified in the story of Kenzo Brooks, a 2-year-old Black boy who saw "Encanto's" Afro-Latino character Antonio Madrigal and thought it was himself on the screen.
"I've been preparing all my life for this moment because I wanted to help create characters that kids would see themselves in. I wanted to write songs that depicted those house parties that I grew up in. And you're always kind of writing for your inner child," he told On The Red Carpet.
The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.
