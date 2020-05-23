Coronavirus

How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some entertainment options are reopening to the public.

From a concert and dinner to a drive-in movie theater, many Valley folks had a Friday night outing for the first time in months.

Winery Engelman Cellars reopened to the public for dining and alcohol consumption for the first time since the 'shelter in place' order.

Before anyone entered, their temperatures were checked at the door.

Inside there were extra registers and people were seated on the grass, six feet apart.

Since they're selling food with their wine purchases, owner Brett Engelman says they can open under county guidelines.

"Essentially, we are almost considered a restaurant even though we don't have a kitchen because we partnered with food trucks and licensed caterers, so we are going that route," he says.

While some enjoyed live music and drinks in Fresno County, others went to Madera for the opening of the drive-in theater.

"We were really excited when we heard they were opening back up tonight and we were determined to be first in line," said one moviegoer, Randy Robinson.

Capacity has been cut by 100 cars and people are required to stay in their vehicles unless they need to use the restrooms or order food from the outdoor snack bar.

"While you are inside your car you can take your mask off, but as soon as you step outside your car the mask has to go on," said VP of Operations Bob Gran

Since theatrical releases have been pushed back, they're showing movies that have already been released on streaming platforms.

Randy Robinson says he's just glad to be out of the house.

"I'm just glad to be here, I'll watch whatever they are showing," he said.

The Madera Drive-in is open seven days a week.

Tickets are first come first serve and they only accept cash.

Meanwhile Engelman is working on planning their next event.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
