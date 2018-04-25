ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

104th Clovis Rodeo

Ride 'em in! It's time for the 104th Clovis Rodeo! Here's everything you need to know about this year's rodeo. You can also visit ClovisRodeo.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

Thursday, April 26

6:30 PM - PBR Bull Riding Velocity Tour and Chris Janson in Concert

Friday, April 27
5:30 PM - PRCA Rodeo performance and Cam in Concert

Saturday, April 28
9:30 AM - Clovis Rodeo Parade - Downtown Clovis
2:00 PM - Rodeo Performance

(Salute to our Veterans Day)

Rodeo After-Party - Listen to music, shop and find great food and beverages for purchase in the rodeo park after the performance, until the dance begins. (Free with your paid rodeo admission.

7:30 PM - Clovis Rodeo Dance

Sunday, April 29
12:00 PM - Special Kids Rodeo (in partnership with Break the Barriers)
2:00 PM - Final Rodeo Performance - Championship
