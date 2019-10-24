2019 American Music Awards nominees: See the full list, how to vote

The battle for artist of the year is on! The nominees for 2019 American Music Awards have been announced, and Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift are all up for the night's top honor.
Taylor Swift currently holds the record for most artist of the year wins -- with four -- and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time if she wins two of the five categories she's nominated for this year.
Post Malone is the most-nominated artist for 2019 with seven total nominations. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish both follow with six each, and Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift each scored five nominations. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai all earned four nominations this year. Scroll down to see the full list of nominees.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Ariana Grande "7 rings"
Halsey "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande "thank u, next"
Taylor Swift "Lover"
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown "Experiment"
Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill "Championships"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Travis Scott "Astroworld"
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Post Malone "Wow."
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown "Indigo"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Ella Mai "Ella Mai"
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
