ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

21 Savage breaks silence after ICE arrest in Atlanta on Feb. 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper 21 Savage breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC News following ICE arrest

For the first time, rapper 21 Savage is sharing the moments he was arrested by ICE hours before the Super Bowl.

21 Savage, whose given name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and was born in England, was arrested by immigration authorities for overstaying his visa and held for nine days. That arrest forced him to miss his performance at the Grammy Awards.
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody after he overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006.



In an exclusive interview with ABC's Linsey Davis, he described what happened when he was pulled over in Atlanta, just hours before the Super Bowl.

"I don't even know. I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," he said.

21 Savage said authorities didn't tell him why he was being arrested initially only that they said, "We got Savage."

When asked if he thought he was targeted, 21 Savage said, "It was definitely targeted."

"I've been here 20 years, 19 years. This is all I know. I don't feel like you should be arrested and put in a place where a murderer will be for just being in the country for too long," 21 Savage said.

Davis asked the rapper if he's now concerned about being kicked out of the country.

"Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life. I learned to embrace the times when I'm down 'cause they always build me up," 21 Savage said.

On Wednesday 21 Savage was released on $100,000 bond.
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperu.s. & worldimmigrationICESuper BowlABC NewsenglandGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: Academy clarifies cinematography presentation plan
"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Hanford this week
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
American kids adopting British accents because of Peppa Pig
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pres. Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in East Central Fresno
AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Fierce gusts of wind rattle Valley, damage infrastructure and send slabs of metal flying
Madera residents evacuated after gas leak related to traffic collision
VIDEO: Detectives go undercover in 'massage parlor', arrest 44-year-old masseuse
Former police officer accused of meeting minor for lewd purposes appears in court
Show More
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Visalia officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
More News