3 best family-friendly and learning events in Fresno this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an annual Christmas parade to an introductory fencing course, here are the best events to check out in Fresno this week.---Get in the holiday spirit at the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade. You may see robots, lasers and Star Wars characters at this futuristic-themed holiday parade.Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.1000 Fulton Mall, FresnoFreeTiny Tots Playground offers a variety of toys and slides for children ages five and younger, according to its website . Children can learn how to crawl, walk and socialize in a safe space with a gated entrance.Visitors have a choice of a one or three-day pass.2930 E. Nees Ave., Woodward Park$6-$13 (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)The three-week course highlights the history and basic techniques of the sport and teaches students how to work with two fencing weapons: foil and epee, according to Fresno Fencing Academy Hurry and grab this deal before it's gone.5717 N. First St., Hoover$32 (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)