3 best family-friendly and learning events in Fresno this week

89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade
Get in the holiday spirit at the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade. You may see robots, lasers and Star Wars characters at this futuristic-themed holiday parade.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m.
Where: 1000 Fulton Mall, Fresno
Price: Free
Click here for more details
Up to 57% off day pass at Tiny Tots Playground
Tiny Tots Playground offers a variety of toys and slides for children ages five and younger, according to its website. Children can learn how to crawl, walk and socialize in a safe space with a gated entrance.
Visitors have a choice of a one or three-day pass.
Where: 2930 E. Nees Ave., Woodward Park
Price: $6-$13 (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 57% off introductory fencing course
The three-week course highlights the history and basic techniques of the sport and teaches students how to work with two fencing weapons: foil and epee, according to Fresno Fencing Academy.
Hurry and grab this deal before it's gone.
Where: 5717 N. First St., Hoover
Price: $32 (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal