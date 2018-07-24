3 hot deals for adventurous families in Fresno

Nearly 50 percent off Aerozone Trampoline Park

Up to 51 percent off Wacky Walks scavenger hunt

Up to 55 percent off 3Quest Challenge

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From the trampoline park to city scavenger hunts, these deeply discounted activities will win approval from everyone in the family.---Shake up your routine with a visit to Aerozone Trampoline Park, which is currently offering nearly 50 percent off open jump sessions for two to six people. Visitors can propel themselves high into the air on springy trampolines and dive into foam pits for two whole hours.Monday-Friday4155 E. Ashlan Ave., Hoover$18.50-$56 (regularly $36-$108)Hit the streets and let loose in a wacky self-guided scavenger hunt. For a limited time, Wacky Walks is offering up to 51 percent off its self-guided adventure for two to six.With smartphones in hand, your team will tackle brain teasers, prompts and maps to unlock clues and reach checkpoints around town. Expect plenty of tricky questions and silly tasks, like posing as ballerinas.$20-$62 (regularly $40-$120)Once your brood is hooked on scavenging, give 3Quest Challenge a spin. This self-guided digital experience will send your team out to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges all over town. And it's currently available for 50 percent off for groups of two to six.$20-$62 (regularly $40-$120)