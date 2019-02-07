3 popular films worth checking out in Clovis this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, BlacKkKlansman has become a favorite since its release on August 10. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Smallfoot
A bright young yeti finds something he thought didn't exist--a human. News of this "smallfoot" throws the simple yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village.
With a critical approval rating of 76 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Smallfoot is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences."
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bohemian Rhapsody is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection." The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Rami Malek for Best Actor.
