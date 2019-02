3 popular films worth checking out in Clovis this week

BlacKkKlansman

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Clovis.Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)---With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes has become a favorite since its release on August 10. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.It's screening at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, February 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 76 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences."Catch it on the big screen at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, February 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection." The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Rami Malek for Best Actor.You can catch it at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, February 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets