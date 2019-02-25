ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno

Photo: Amie Johnson/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From information about the VA Loan for veterans to a little league football camp, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

---

Sequoia Brewing Co. Loan Seminar





Stop by Sequoia Brewing Company on Wednesday evening for a seminar on the VA Loan, which is a mortgage loan for qualified veterans of the Untied States military. Find out about the homes you can purchase with this loan, loan myths and other valuable information. Sequoia will pick up the tab for any and all military members and their families.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Sequoia Brewing Company, 1188 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Celebrating The Caregiver





This conference is for family members, friends and professionals interested in learning more about the caregiving services in the Fresno area. Topics covered will include financial resources, caregiver techniques, hospital discharge tips and more. The event is free and breakfast and lunch is offered for free.

When: Saturday, March 2, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Clovis West Lil Gridiron




This flag football camp aims to teach youngsters the rules and fundamentals of football while competing with sportsmanship and respect. Multiple leagues with different age levels are available. The hourlong session will feature 20 minutes of practice and 40 minutes of gametime.

When: Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.
Where: 1070 E. Teague Ave.
Admission: $55-75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

