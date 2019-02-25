3 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Sequoia Brewing Co. Loan Seminar
Stop by Sequoia Brewing Company on Wednesday evening for a seminar on the VA Loan, which is a mortgage loan for qualified veterans of the Untied States military. Find out about the homes you can purchase with this loan, loan myths and other valuable information. Sequoia will pick up the tab for any and all military members and their families.
When: Wednesday, February 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Sequoia Brewing Company, 1188 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Celebrating The Caregiver
This conference is for family members, friends and professionals interested in learning more about the caregiving services in the Fresno area. Topics covered will include financial resources, caregiver techniques, hospital discharge tips and more. The event is free and breakfast and lunch is offered for free.
When: Saturday, March 2, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Clovis West Lil Gridiron
This flag football camp aims to teach youngsters the rules and fundamentals of football while competing with sportsmanship and respect. Multiple leagues with different age levels are available. The hourlong session will feature 20 minutes of practice and 40 minutes of gametime.
When: Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.
Where: 1070 E. Teague Ave.
Admission: $55-75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.