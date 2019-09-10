Arts & Entertainment

306 ballet dancers set Guinness World Record on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continued its week-long run into the record books Tuesday, as dancers across the city helped the show smash a Guinness World Record for the most ballet dancers simultaneously "en pointe."

The dancers gathered on West 67th Street and stood on the tips of their toes for more than one minute.

The mark to beat was 245 dancers, and the new record now stands at 306.

It's "Record Breaker Week" on "Live," and after pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumped over four cars outside the studio on Monday, Rocky the dog will try to break the record for most Double Dutch-Style skips by a dog in one minute on Wednesday.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
