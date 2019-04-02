4 community events coming up in Fresno this week

Enrollment Express: Fresno City College and FPU

Steven Curtis Chapman - SCC Solo Tour

Trouble, Again? Helping Students on IEPs w Difficult Behaviors

Free Event - 2019 Air Pollution and Climate Change Symposium

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap

Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro

Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a musical charity benefit to a symposium on the effects of wildfires, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Ready to complete your bachelor's degree? Attend Fresno Pacific University's enrollment event this Thursday, where you can receive academic advice, along with scholarship and financial assistance.Thursday, April 4, 1-7 p.m.Fresno City College OAB 251, 1101 E. University Ave.FreeThe ShowHope event offers the chance to help change the lives of orphans needing urgent medical care in China. Enjoy an evening with friends and music -- if you volunteer for the merchandise aspect of the venue, you will be able to see the show for free while assisting the attendees.Thursday, April 4, 5:30-10:30 p.m.The Tower Theatre - Fresno, 809 E. Olive Ave.FreeThis event offers information to parents assisting children from birth to 26 with behavioral issues and protecting the child's Individual Education Program (IEP). Methods will be discussed for handling developmental issues, and achieving educational goals. Child care for this event is also available.Friday, April 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m.Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.FreeJoin UCSF Department of Internal Medicine for a symposium on the effects of climate change and air quality this Saturday. The event will focus on educating participants on how health conditions are affected, assists the increase in California wildfires and the extinction of animal species.Saturday, April 6, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research, 155 N. Fresno St.Free---