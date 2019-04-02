4 community events coming up in Fresno this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Enrollment Express: Fresno City College and FPU
Ready to complete your bachelor's degree? Attend Fresno Pacific University's enrollment event this Thursday, where you can receive academic advice, along with scholarship and financial assistance.
When: Thursday, April 4, 1-7 p.m.
Where: Fresno City College OAB 251, 1101 E. University Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Steven Curtis Chapman - SCC Solo Tour
The ShowHope event offers the chance to help change the lives of orphans needing urgent medical care in China. Enjoy an evening with friends and music -- if you volunteer for the merchandise aspect of the venue, you will be able to see the show for free while assisting the attendees.
When: Thursday, April 4, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: The Tower Theatre - Fresno, 809 E. Olive Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Trouble, Again? Helping Students on IEPs w Difficult Behaviors
This event offers information to parents assisting children from birth to 26 with behavioral issues and protecting the child's Individual Education Program (IEP). Methods will be discussed for handling developmental issues, and achieving educational goals. Child care for this event is also available.
When: Friday, April 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free Event - 2019 Air Pollution and Climate Change Symposium
Join UCSF Department of Internal Medicine for a symposium on the effects of climate change and air quality this Saturday. The event will focus on educating participants on how health conditions are affected, assists the increase in California wildfires and the extinction of animal species.
When: Saturday, April 6, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research, 155 N. Fresno St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
- With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap
- Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro
- Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.