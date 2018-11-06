ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 fun family deals in Fresno this week

Photo: John's Incredible Pizza Company/Yelp

If the playground and movie routine is starting to feel a little stale, why not do something different with the kids this week? From an indoor trampoline park to a pizza arcade, these establishments will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Up to 46% Off at Aerozone





If the goal is to exhaust some excess energy, one good place to do it is at an indoor trampoline center like Aerozone. Right now, the business is offering almost half off on two hours of jump time, valid Monday-Friday, for groups of two, four or six people.

Where: 4155 E. Ashlan Ave., Northwest Fresno
Price: $19 for two; $40 for four; $61 for six (up to 46 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

65% Off at John's Incredible Pizza Company





John's Incredible Pizza company is a pizzeria and arcade offering classic arcade games like Pac-Man and various ticket-awarding skill tests, as well as bumper cars and interactive superbikes.

This deal provides one person with two hours of an unlimited pizza and salad buffet, plus free rides and a $10 card good for all arcade games.

Where: 7095 N. Cedar Ave., Woodward Park
Price: $26 (65 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 64% Off Scavenger Hunt





This mobile app-based scavenger hunt sends participants on a two-hour walking journey around the city, looking for historical sites and landmarks, and taking pictures and solving puzzles as they go. Right now, it's offering deals for teams of two, four and six players.

Where: 412 F St., Central Fresno
Price: $17 for two; $31 for four; $43 for 6 (up to 64 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 47% Off Day Pass at Tiny Tots Playground





Tiny Tots is an indoor play space for children five years old and younger, supervised by their parents. Right now, it's offering either one or three day passes at a discounted rate.

Activities include a Play-Doh building station, a watercolors station, books, Legos and more.

Where: 2930 E. Nees Ave., Woodward Park
Price: $6 for one day; $16 for three days (up to 47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
