5 popular films worth checking out in Fresno this week

Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Free Solo has proven to be a critical darling since its release on September 28, with a consensus that "Free Solo depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has become a favorite since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has become a favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Stan & Ollie has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
