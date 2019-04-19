5 top films worth checking out in Fresno this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Us
Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Us" has become a favorite since its release on March 22. The Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said, "It achieves an insidious, lingering effect that's rarer in the horror genre," while Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor noted, "Ambition in the horror genre can be a good thing, but the overreach in this movie detracts from both the horror and the ambition. Having said that, Peele shows a marked advance in filmmaking skills here and, in her dual role, Nyong'o is ferociously good."
The Mustang
While participating in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs, a convict at first struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but he learns to confront his violent past as he soothes an especially feisty horse.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Mustang" has become a favorite since its release on March 15.
"There's a Disney movie in here somewhere, but Clermont-Tonnerre has no interest in it. She's too busy steering her own course, and it works," according to Adam Graham of the Detroit News, while ReelViews's James Berardinelli said, "It's worth seeking out...as both a portrait of a prison program few are aware of and a powerful character study."
Penguins
The story of Steve, an Adelie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
Set to be released on Wednesday, April 17, "Penguins" already has a Tomatometer Score of 91 percenton Rotten Tomatoes.
"Just you try to resist the impossible adorableness offered up in the latest Disneynature documentary, 'Penguins,'" noted Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com, while Arizona Republic's Melissa Yeager said, "The result is an endearing documentary, capturing both the wonder of Antarctica and the drama of the everyday life of penguins."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," and the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
Shazam!
A boy is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shazam!" has been getting attention since its release on April 5. Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "For a long, glorious stretch, 'Shazam!' plays like the anti-Nolan antidote it is," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon.com stated, "'Shazam!' is the funniest, sweetest and most innocent movie in the DC Extended Universe, a sign that it is at last ready to compete with Marvel."
