LOS ANGELES --Five women are accusing actor James Franco of sexual misconduct, according to a Los Angeles Times article published early Thursday.
Four of the women were his students and another said he was her mentor.
One woman said while she and three other women filmed a nude scene with Franco three years ago, he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses' genitals.
Two other student actresses also recounted negative on-set experiences. Both said Franco became angry when none of the women, while at a shoot, would agree to be topless.
Franco's attorney disputes all the women's accusations.