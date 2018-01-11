Five women are accusing actor James Franco of sexual misconduct, according to a Los Angeles Times article published early Thursday.Four of the women were his students and another said he was her mentor.One woman said while she and three other women filmed a nude scene with Franco three years ago, he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses' genitals.Two other student actresses also recounted negative on-set experiences. Both said Franco became angry when none of the women, while at a shoot, would agree to be topless.Franco's attorney disputes all the women's accusations.