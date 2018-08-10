ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent, Awkwakfina, Lil Wayne and more read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's ''Mean Tweets'' has seen movie stars, athletes and more reading mean tweets about themselves, and now it's hip hop stars' turn. (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The latest to sit in the "Mean Tweets" hot seat: hip hop stars.

Jimmy Kimmel's iconic segment has seen movie stars, athletes and more humble themselves to read the mean things someone has said about them on the internet. A new edition aired Thursday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the rap stars had quite the variety of reactions to what internet trolls had to say.

Awkafina said she was well aware that she "has the voice of a 58 year old divorce attorney." Remy Ma said she'd be ready to physically fight whoever tweeted that she "physically fights her beats."

"I just farted and it smells like @Wale entire discography," someone wrote of Wale, to which he replied, "You must be eating curry goat."

See a clean preview in the video above or watch the full video here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelhip-hoprapperfunny videoABCtwitter
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News