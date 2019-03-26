A food truck festival and more: things to do in Fresno this week

Smart Parenting in the Digital Age

A Makeup Blowout Sale Event

Springtime Food Truck Festival & Business Expo

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap

Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro

Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up

Looking for something to do this week? From the digital age to food trucks here are the best options to help you get social around town.---On Thursday, these two seminars on "screen time" will help parents develop strategies to protect their children from tech addictions and encourage them to use technology productively.Founder and CEO of Families Managing Media Melanie Hempe, local Fresno psychiatrist Brad Wajda, and psychologist and author Richard Freed will discuss ways of dealing with the destructive influence of video and digital addictions.Thursday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave.$45/person for all-day pass. More ticket options available.This weekend, check out the cosmetics on offer at this makeup sale event.Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.- Sunday, March 31, 5 p.m.2233 Ventura St.FreeThe Central Valley's best food trucks will be gathered in one place for your enjoyment. Enjoy an evening visiting with local vendors, dining and watching live entertainment.Friday, March 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.The Falls Event Center, Fresno, 4105 W. Figarden DriveFree---