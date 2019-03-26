A food truck festival and more: things to do in Fresno this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Smart Parenting in the Digital Age
On Thursday, these two seminars on "screen time" will help parents develop strategies to protect their children from tech addictions and encourage them to use technology productively.
Founder and CEO of Families Managing Media Melanie Hempe, local Fresno psychiatrist Brad Wajda, and psychologist and author Richard Freed will discuss ways of dealing with the destructive influence of video and digital addictions.
When: Thursday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave.
Admission: $45/person for all-day pass. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Makeup Blowout Sale Event
This weekend, check out the cosmetics on offer at this makeup sale event.
When: Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.- Sunday, March 31, 5 p.m.
Where: 2233 Ventura St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Springtime Food Truck Festival & Business Expo
The Central Valley's best food trucks will be gathered in one place for your enjoyment. Enjoy an evening visiting with local vendors, dining and watching live entertainment.
When: Friday, March 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Falls Event Center, Fresno, 4105 W. Figarden Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
- With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap
- Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro
- Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.