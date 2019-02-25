LIVE KELLY AND RYAN

ABC30 Oscars Fun Bus winners hit the road to see Live with Kelly and Ryan

EMBED </>More Videos

While clean-up was underway, and the red carpet already rolled up just hours after the show, the excitement was just beginning

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Myself and some lucky ABC30 Oscar Fun Bus winners stayed up all night to hit the road to Hollywood.

While clean-up was underway, and the red carpet already rolled up just hours after the show, the excitement for us was just beginning

Seats to Live with Kelly and Ryan 'After the Oscars' show inside the Dolby Theater, where the biggest names in Hollywood sat just hours before us.

With a Kelly and Ryan humor-filled Academy Awards recap, plus a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha, my new Fun Bus friends didn't have a hard time picking their favorite part of the trip

"Actually seeing Kelly and Ryan was better than I imagined," said Patricia Menser from Fresno.

"It was great seeing them in person it's something different completely different than TV," said Reynaldo Cardenas of Fresno.

The intimate setting gave us a chance to see Kelly and Ryan during commercial breaks and the undeniable co-host chemistry and humor was even there off-camera

"Actually seeing them being real people it added to the experience and made them real," said Clovis resident Manuel Zamora.

While Kelly and Ryan make the job look easy, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman says an enormous amount of work goes into making this particular post-Oscar show happen overnight.

"Here we're creating this whole show out of nothing and this particular show you're creating in the middle of the night you don't even know what you're going to have," Gelman said.

And despite having to be on air and wake up a few hours earlier on west coast time. Kelly and Ryan gave California, and the Central Valley, some extra love before they headed back to New York

"It feels so good people in California they give it up. They are great audience members, and they let you know they appreciate you being here," Kelly said.

"It's as if we were doing the show at a normal time it's as if they tricked me we got here at 4:30, and I looked at their faces, and they made me think it was 10 a.m.," Ryan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentLive Kelly and RyanentertainmentOscarsacademy awards
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIVE KELLY AND RYAN
Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy
More Live Kelly and Ryan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to make the most of your week in Fresno
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno Police arrest Anglican Church priest for series of sex crimes
Police search for main suspect after arresting five in connection to homicide
Roadway closed as crews respond to fire in Madera
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
Memory of fallen law enforcement officers lives on nine years after deaths
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
Show More
What marriage means for your student debt
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming in Sacramento neighborhood
Thousands ask Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again
More News