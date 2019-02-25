ABC30 Oscars Fun Bus winners hit the road to see Live with Kelly and Ryan

Myself and some lucky ABC30 Oscar Fun Bus winners stayed up all night to hit the road to Hollywood.While clean-up was underway, and the red carpet already rolled up just hours after the show, the excitement for us was just beginningSeats to Live with Kelly and Ryan 'After the Oscars' show inside the Dolby Theater, where the biggest names in Hollywood sat just hours before us.With a Kelly and Ryan humor-filled Academy Awards recap, plus a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha, my new Fun Bus friends didn't have a hard time picking their favorite part of the trip"Actually seeing Kelly and Ryan was better than I imagined," said Patricia Menser from Fresno."It was great seeing them in person it's something different completely different than TV," said Reynaldo Cardenas of Fresno.The intimate setting gave us a chance to see Kelly and Ryan during commercial breaks and the undeniable co-host chemistry and humor was even there off-camera"Actually seeing them being real people it added to the experience and made them real," said Clovis resident Manuel Zamora.While Kelly and Ryan make the job look easy, Live's executive producer Michael Gelman says an enormous amount of work goes into making this particular post-Oscar show happen overnight."Here we're creating this whole show out of nothing and this particular show you're creating in the middle of the night you don't even know what you're going to have," Gelman said.And despite having to be on air and wake up a few hours earlier on west coast time. Kelly and Ryan gave California, and the Central Valley, some extra love before they headed back to New York"It feels so good people in California they give it up. They are great audience members, and they let you know they appreciate you being here," Kelly said."It's as if we were doing the show at a normal time it's as if they tricked me we got here at 4:30, and I looked at their faces, and they made me think it was 10 a.m.," Ryan said.