ABC30's Margot Kim plays 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire.' Here's when to watch

Walking on to the Las Vegas set of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, I already felt like a million bucks proudly representing the Valley and playing for the Marjaree Mason Center.It's thrilling, nerve-wracking, and very bright.But Chris Harrison puts this contestant, and everyone on the show, at ease.Before my game, I had a chance to chat with him about his role as the host and he answered with his trademark humor.He's right about the adrenaline rush.The lights, cameras and the live studio audience add to the excitement of answering the trivia questions.And during this week of charity games, the community is the winner."When you realize you're doing good to these local charities around the world and around the country, it's phenomenal. What a great thing to come to work and change people's lives and to have fun doing it," Harrison said.