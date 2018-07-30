ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adam Rippon joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' as judge

(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP|ABC)

Dancing with the Stars is getting a "little" makeover.

When Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs in the fall, figure skater Adam Rippon will join choreographer Mandy Moore and pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy at the judges table.


All three judges have a connection to the original show. Moore has choreographed dances for the show. Chmerkovskiy is a longtime pro partner who has snagged the Mirror Ball twice. Rippon is the most recent celebrity winner, having won the all-athletes edition in the spring.

Good Morning America announced the judges on Monday. The cast has yet to be announced, but it will include kid celebrities paired up with junior ballroom stars.


A new season of the original Dancing with the Stars is also airing this fall. The cast for that has yet to be announced.

Don't miss Dancing with the Stars: Juniors at 8 p.m. on Sundays on ABC beginning Oct. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingchildrenfamilyABCcelebrity
Related
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News