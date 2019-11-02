Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek pays tribute to longtime producer Harry Friedman at Walk of Fame ceremony

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran game show producer Harry Friedman saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was accompanied by the hosts of his shows, Alex Trebek from "Jeopardy!" and Pat Sajak and Vanna White from "Wheel of Fortune."

Friedman holds three Guinness World Records -- most game show episodes produced, with more than 12,620; most Emmy nominations for a game show producer, 48; and most Emmys for a game show producer, 14.

"I didn't know that a job like this could possibly exist where you get to know that everything you're doing is potentially making millions of people happy ever day," said Friedman. "What could be better than that?"

MORE:'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
EMBED More News Videos

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2019.


"He's always pushing the envelope," said Trebek. "He's very imaginative. He works hard to stay ahead of the game."

"I honestly believe that if Harry hadn't come along, we might be talking about 'Wheel of Fortune' in the past tense today," said Sajak. "That's how important he is."

"Without him, we would not be here," said White. "He makes us look good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhollywoodhollywood walk of famealex trebekgame showwheel of fortunejeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
Former Kingsburg man faces judge 11 years after his baby's death
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Show More
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Arrest made after children find razor blades in candy
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
More TOP STORIES News