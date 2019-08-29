Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has "gone through a lot of chemotherapy" but is "on the mend" ahead of the show's new season.
In a new video released by the "Jeopardy!" team, Trebek reflected on the show's "historic" 35th season, which included "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer's historic winning streak, and said he is looking forward to the show's upcoming 36th season.
"We have some exciting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with all of you," Trebek said. "Let me tell you: It's going to be a good year."
Trebek, 79, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the video, Trebek indicated that his chemotherapy treatments are over and his current condition is "all I can hope for right now."
In a statement, "Jeopardy!" said Trebek returned to resume taping the show's new season on July 22. Forty new episodes have already been produced.
Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.
Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
