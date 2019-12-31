'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" shared the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.
The 79-year-old said he was "near remission" but is indicating something different. The show host said in an interview with Good Morning America, he is very aware of the "terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer."
There is an overall 9 percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined, according to reports by the American Cancer Society.
Since his diagnosis, Trebek has remained positive and has received plenty of support from fans and loved ones.
Since coming forth about his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer in March, Trebek has become an outspoken advocate raising awareness about the disease and the symptoms.
