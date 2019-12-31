Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!" shared the latest on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old said he was "near remission" but is indicating something different. The show host said in an interview with Good Morning America, he is very aware of the "terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer."

There is an overall 9 percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined, according to reports by the American Cancer Society.

Since his diagnosis, Trebek has remained positive and has received plenty of support from fans and loved ones.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

Since coming forth about his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer in March, Trebek has become an outspoken advocate raising awareness about the disease and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcanceramerican cancer societyjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One person in serious condition after Central Fresno shooting
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Gavin Newsom announces $50k reward for info on Fresno woman's murder
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage, victim identified
Suspect still on the loose in Porterville bar shooting
Show More
Residents in northwest Fresno neighborhood irritated with mail service
Charitable donations still needed as end of year approaches
Lung cancer patients receiving new and innovative treatment of the future
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Support Blue Run set for February 2020 at Woodward Park
More TOP STORIES News