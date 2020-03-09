american idol

'American Idol' recap: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 4

This week's episode of "American Idol" included an emotional full-circle moment with one hopeful who heard years ago from Katy Perry that she should dump her boyfriend. Here's that and other must-see moments from Week 4.

Don't miss an all-new episode of "American Idol" on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

Katy Perry Shares Her Pregnancy News With the "American Idol" Family

Katy's having a baby! Congratulations, Katy and Orlando! See Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan react to Katy Perry's pregnancy news!



Katy Perry Calls Old School Contestant the Most Original This Season

Alabama native Danny La Rota wows Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry with his original spin on "Royals" by Lorde.



Surfer Lou Dawg Hopes to Trade Hawaii for Hollywood

Contestant Lou Dawg attempts to charm Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan for a ticket to Hollywood. See if it works!



California Dreamers Makayla Phillips & Devon Alexander Audition for the Judges

Makayla Phillips and Devon Alexander audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in their home state of sunny California.



Soulful Faith Becnel Brings Louisiana Flavor to Her Audition

Faith Becnel gives a soulful performance of "Lady Marmalade" and has Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry thinking she's a diamond in the rough.



Gorgeous Couple STUNS with Their Audition

Kat and Space Cowboy step into our audition room and stun Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry with their good looks--and even better voices.



Hear the Unique Duo Lionel, Luke and Katy Didn't Know They Needed

Tavia and Terry may have only met 48 hours ago, but their chemistry and good vibes have Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie feeling their strong connection. Will they make it to Hollywood?



Naomi Star's Daughter Sophia Wackerman SHINES In Audition

After Sophia Wackerman's sparkling rendition of Bishop Briggs' "Water" delights judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Katy encourages the 20-year-old to go by "Sophia Star" in honor of her late mom, professional singer Naomi Star.



Contestant's Psychic Mom Tells Lionel Richie To Start Juicing

Jimmy Levy, the grandson of world-famous psychic Micki Dahne, sees dead people and sings with an invisible earpiece. What does his clairvoyant mom see in judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan's futures? And did Ryan Seacrest ever make it off that party bus to Florida?



Katy Perry Calls Olivia Ximines "A Young Brandy"

With a little help from her fellow Orange Vista High School troupe dancers, 17-year-old Olivia Ximines sparks joy in judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with her cover of Tori Kelly's "Language."



Marna Michele Gives Judges a "Million Reasons" To Love Her

"American Idol" hopeful Marna Michele suffers from muscle and joint disorder arthrogryposis and uses a wheelchair. During her inspirational audition with Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons," Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan promise to treat her no differently than any other contestant. Hear her amazing story!



Luke Bryan Helps Mud-Covered Zack Dobbins Tune Up

See why Katy Perry calls Zack Dobbins "a diamond in the rough" after his soulful original audition song, "Miss Use". Is this road paver from Clay, West Virginia ready to trade in his dirt bike goggles for a ticket to Hollywood?



Katy Perry Told This Contestant To Dump Her Boyfriend

When Katy Perry saw Ren Patrick and her abusive ex fighting at a Hollywood party, Katy walked by in disgust and advised, "Girl, DUMP him!" Seven years later, Ren is finally dancing on her own, delivering a gut-wrenching Robyn cover to judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and KP herself.



Don't miss an all-new episode of "American Idol" on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionlionel richiemusicabcmusic newsryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' recap: Must-see moments, audition videos from Week 3
'American Idol' recap: Must-see moments, audition videos from Week 2
Katy Perry appears to collapse as gas leak interrupts 'Idol' auditions
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Police searching for suspect who robbed northeast Fresno store
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Show More
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
This Man Rescues Bees and Puts Them to Work in California's Orchards
Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia
Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family
More TOP STORIES News