ARETHA FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin funeral: Four-day homegoing celebration to include star-studded tribute

EMBED </>More Videos

From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, after the late Queen of Soul's hometown has had a chance to pay homage to her life and legacy.

The city of Detroit is celebrating Franklin homegoing for four days, including a star-studded concert, WXYZ reports.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day: Franklin will lay in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: A concert will be held in Franklin's honor at the Chene Park Amphitheatre, including performances from Gladys Knight, The Four Tops and more. This event will be free and open to the public but requires tickets.
  • Friday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.: A funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple. The service will include performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson. Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta will deliver the eulogy.


Friday's service will be limited to Franklin's family, friends and special guests, according to WXYZ.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon

Aretha Franklin Facts: Everything to know about the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & worldMichigan
Related
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Bill Clinton plays Aretha Franklin's 'Think' during funeral
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News