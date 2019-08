Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand for duet at United Center concert

.@ArianaGrande made a surprise appearance at @BarbraStreisand's Chicago concert to perform a duet of "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" 🎙 pic.twitter.com/qMndhn5hEw — Ariana Grande Today (@atnmedias) August 7, 2019

CHICAGO -- What a dream team! Barbra Streisand was joined by Ariana Grande Tuesday night center stage at the United Center in Chicago.They performed "No More Tears - Enough Is Enough," a disco hit for Streisand and Donna Summer in 1979.The divas of different generations got a standing ovation. Grande was already in Chicago after starring at Lollapalooza on Sunday night.After the show, the singers posted pictures together on their social media accounts.