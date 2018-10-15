ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 15, 2018.

The Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson love story has ended.

The singer and "Saturday Night Live" comedian confirmed their engagement in June, just a few weeks after they started dating.

A source tells CNN they're now calling off the wedding.

The pair met while Grande was hosting "SNL" in 2014.

They made things official after she broke up with late rapper Mac Miller.

EMBED More News Videos

Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 7, 2018.



Davidson and Grande recently bought a home together. Grande named a song after him on her latest album.

A Grande source told People magazine that their relationship "was way too much too soon" and that the breakup is "not shocking to anyone."

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentengagementcelebritycelebrity engagementsariana grande
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Meghan Markle is pregnant!
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Things to know about Duchess Meghan
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham sues bandmates
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham sues bandmates
Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks 'DWTS: Juniors'
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot in Parlier dies in what might have been gang related shooting, Fresno Co. Sheriff says
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Tulare County Sheriff's find zip-lock bags filled with marijuana in child's crib during drug bust
Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville
Tulare Regional Medical Center reopens today
Two Madera men rescue puppies left in apartment complex trash bin
Show More
Central Valley Blue Star Moms try to make holiday season memorable with drive
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
SC cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging special needs boy
Highway 63 closed for several hours after car hits pedestrian
More News