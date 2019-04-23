hollywood wrap

'Avengers: Endgame' stars reflect on the 22 film run of the Marvel series

LOS ANGELES -- We're about to see the climax of Marvel's "Avengers" saga with the release of the 22nd film in that world, "Avengers: Endgame."

And for the multitude of stars who have brightened the Marvel galaxy, one of the things that has brought them the most joy is hearing from their very loyal fan base.

And while we know "Avengers: Endgame" is coming we don't know what we're going to see - that's top secret!

So instead, we asked the stars about the emotional reaction they hope to elicit from fans.

"You're going to get all the best feels. You're going to get the ones that make you smile, the ones that confuse you and are consternating," said Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine. "And then you're going to get the 'Oh man!' You're going to get a real 'Oh man!' in this one, I think. There's some real 'Oh mans' coming."

"I also think there's moments that will make you cheer, that will make you excited. This is certainly an edge-of-your-seat type of film," said Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel.

"It's the grand finale. It's 21 movies," said Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk. "It's a culmination of 21 movies into a grand finale. It's all of these characters are coming to their final conclusion."

"Avengers: Endgame" will be in theaters in previews Thursday night and open nationwide on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesmoviemarvelhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Keanu Reeves immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
'Captain Marvel' stars trained hard to become superheroes, otherworldly beings
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News