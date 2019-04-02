marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

EMBED <>More Videos

In the newest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame,'' the heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes.

We're just weeks away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, and fans got a slew of reasons to get excited on Tuesday morning: tickets are now on sale, and the superhero epic got a new trailer and new posters.

The new trailer sees the heroes making a case for going up against Thanos (Josh Brolin) again, despite the odds.



"We owe this to everyone who's not in the room," the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says.

The trailer also features shots of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) staring forlornly at a photo of himself with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Captain America (Chris Evans) collapsed near his shield. And then there's Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying through space with the Black Widow, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

This is all before Thanos finally makes an appearance, saying, "You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."

The two new posters are for the movie in IMAX and Dolby.



Tickets were released for sale on Tuesday morning as well, with some special opening night showings available on Thursday, April 25.

RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.



Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmarvel comicsmovie newsmarvel
RELATED
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops new trailer
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News