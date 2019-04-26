marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record at the box office

LOS ANGELES -- "Avengers: Endgame" has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015.

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that "Avengers: Endgame" has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.

RELATED: Everything to know before seeing "Avengers: Endgame"

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

MORE ON "AVENGERS: ENDGAME"

Before 'Avengers: Endgame' arrives, a look back at Marvel's box office hits

'Avengers: Endgame' stars reflect on the 22 film run of the Marvel series

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesbusinessmoviedisneymovie newsmovie premieremarvelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Natalie Portman will play female Thor in new Marvel film
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News