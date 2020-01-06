golden globe awards

Awkwafina makes Golden Globes history as first Asian woman to win best actress in a comedy film

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama "The Farewell," became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The rapper and actress best known for her comic role in "Crazy Rich Asians" put down the mic and set aside the laughs to play a young woman in a Chinese family that is keeping their matriarch's cancer a secret from her in director Lulu Wang's "The Farewell."

"If anything if I fall upon hard times I can sell this," Awkwafina said as she held the Globe trophy on the stage.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees



The win is part of a breakout two-year run for the 31-year-old Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, who gained prominence for the 2018 films "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8."

She may now see an Academy Award nomination, though best actress winners in the Globes' separate comedy category don't always see Oscar nods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmoviesmovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
"1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" win Golden Globes
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Big crowd attends vigil for Oakland man killed in laptop robbery
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Show More
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow
Hero during Hanukkah celebration attack receives high honor in NY
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
More TOP STORIES News