ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready! More 'Baby Shark' is on its way to Netflix.

Warning to all parents with young children: the company responsible for the viral 2018 earworm "Baby Shark" are working with Netflix on a television show.

SmartStudy Co.'s video "Baby Shark Dance" now has over two billion views on YouTube, placing it in the top 30 most viewed videos on the platform.
Bloomberg reports that the South Korean YouTube channel is planning on releasing short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series, and eventually a musical.

They are also working on creating games that work with voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Home

Seungkyu Lee, chief financial officer at SmartStudy Co., said that this time they plan on developing content for older children, ages 5 to 8, and are focusing on penguins instead of sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildrenyoutubesharksviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Great family and learning events in Fresno this week
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
Don't miss these 3 top comedies screening around Fresno
The very best movies screening in Fresno this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Illinois volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Olympic swimmer, Cal graduate, Nathan Adrian battling cancer
Proposal to charge up to $10 drive on SF's Lombard Street
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
'It's a straight-up miracle': 1-year-old who survived near-drowning making recovery
Show More
15 arrested in connection with prostitution activity at massage parlor
Toddler found alive 3 days after he went missing in freezing cold
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Graffiti Team working to clean the streets
Shutdown might hit tenants and landlords, warn housing authorities
More News