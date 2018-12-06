<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4845802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 5)

Ready, set, bake! Baby Spice Emma Bunton dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return

Showcasing bakers from around the country, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations.