Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in leg while riding his bike in Central Fresno
Plainview man charged with murdering, torturing ex-girlfriend
Tulare Police searching for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD wants new guns for officers
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
Selma Police making extra effort to decrease crime in area
Show More
Fresno prostitute punished in murder her pimp committed
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
New epilepsy monitoring unit giving patients at Madera hospital more freedom
QB&A Dilfer: Titans remind Dilfer of his Super Bowl team in 2000
Man desecrates altar during Mass
More TOP STORIES News