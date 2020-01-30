Arts & Entertainment

'Bachelor' producers casting seniors for a new dating show

Imagine if all the contestants on the ABC hit show the "Bachelor" were replaced with their parents or grandparents.

The producers of the show are looking for 'active and outgoing' seniors for a new dating show.

They're putting out a call for single men and women age 65 and up enjoying their golden years. Those interested in being a part of the new dating show are encouraged to visit SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.

There's no word on when the show might air.


Meanwhile, this season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber airs on Monday nights on ABC. If you would like to get caught up, you can see full episodes at abc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorbachelorette
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot twice after domestic violence situation in central Fresno
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Authorities believe Debbie Dorian murder suspect victimized more women
Fake Facebook profile used to set up Madera County rape
Houston bus carrying student with special needs catches fire
Show More
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash identified by Fresno PD
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair in East Bay Target
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat
Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion predicts 49ers to win Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News