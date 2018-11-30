PERFORMING ARTS

Backstage with Lion King cast members

EMBED </>More Videos

Cast members of the stage production of Disney's "The Lion King" spoke to Action News about what it's like to perform in it.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The stage production of Disney's "The Lion King" started a three week run in Fresno this week.

For Lion King performers, the demanding play requires they act, sing, and dance and operate elaborate puppet like costumes.

Deidria Halley-James is a dancer. She told us: " As a dancer we have to use gazelles and jump and leap and all the stuff on our head and the cheetah -- you have to manipulate the cheetah a certain way and prance a certain way, and still look graceful."

Halley James has many roles, including that of a cheetah. She has to step into the figure, and operate it much like a marionette, using every part of her body to manipulate the legs and head. But, she loves it.

"Definitely my favorite thing to do in the show, she's so sexy and individual, she's only one."

William James Jr. is a singer in the show, and, also a hyena, a puppet costume requiring him to walk nearly on all fours.

"Hyena harnesses and legs, as you can see, it can be awkward until you can get a hold of what you are doing."

There are 53 cast members in this show. James and Deidria are the only married couple. And they are Lion King veterans, both with years of performing the show in different productions with different companies. Deidrie, now in her early 30's, started as a teenager.

" I remember auditioning for the Lion King back in 2003 and fresh, first audition and here I am all these years later."

Both love the show and after doing it hundreds of times James says they work hard to make sure every audience gets their money's worth.

"The main challenge is definitely staying fresh and staying warm and staying healthy so we can deliver the audience the show that they deserve every night, 8 shows a week with only one day off."

Deidria says it's a show she doesn't get tired of. "I think the one thing that keeps me coming back is the thing that I love which is getting to tell the story of the circle of life, like it's so profound that you get to sing and dance and just really emote life and love. And just the whole transition of what life is, it's really deep if you think about it. "

Lion King's 16 performance run at the Saroyan Theater continues until Sunday, December 19th.

.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaycommunitydisneyperforming artsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERFORMING ARTS
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
P!nk's Grammy performance captures essence of Time's Up
American Sign Language production of the Wizard of Oz opens in Visalia
More performing arts
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Mary Poppins Returns' premieres at star-studded Hollywood event
'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' to air on ABC
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship
'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake
Section 8 housing applicant says she's facing discrimination
Highway 140 is open again
China Peak snow, early opening is great news for businesses
7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage, Alaska
Rain means good news for farmers
2 San Diego teens found brutally murdered in Tijuana
Show More
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman and her 5 dogs rescued from burning bedroom
Hanford Faraday Future financial crisis worsening
China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
More News