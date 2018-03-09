Barack Obama in talks with Netflix for 'production' deal

Former President Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service.The New York Times reports that the Obamas would aim to highlight inspirational stories, taking on roles behind and or in front of the camera.On possible show idea would feature Obama moderating conversations on topics such as health care and immigration. While the former First Lady Michelle could focus on a nutrition program, which she championed throughout her time in the White House.Netflix declined to comment, and representatives for the Obamas did not immediately respond to request for comment.