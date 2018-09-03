ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bay Area couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at their Santa Cruz wedding

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A Bay Area couple had quite the surprise guest at their wedding in Santa Cruz last weekend.

Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara live in Santa Rosa, but for years have been vacationing in Santa Cruz and even got engaged at the Dream Inn.

As the couple walked toward the ceremony at the Dream Inn on their big day, a groomsman said "Keanu Reeves" was in the hotel bar.

Jarrod's mom, Darlette, said her son is a huge fan.

"To have him there was just the icing on the cake so to speak! I was just like, 'I can't believe it's Keanu Reeves, right there. He was just so sweet, the nicest person. We walked in, he was in his motorcycle gear having a drink and coffee or whatever and we interrupted him and he was so gracious,'" she said.

Jarrod and Leslie are in Hawaii on their honeymoon. Mom says this'll be a story to tell for years to come.
